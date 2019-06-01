|
|
CAROL "SUE" SALGADO
Carol "Sue" Salgado, passed away at the age of 82, on May 21, 2019, in Hemet, CA. She was born on August 13, 1936, to Reid Patrick and Lucille (Mahan) West. A lover of animals and active member of the local equestrian community for decades, Sue is survived by her seven children, Debra Stephenson, Donna Vasquez, Raymond D. Corvese, Diana Wilcox; Lisa Richards, Mark Watson, and Tishmal Garcia, and their respective spouses; her sister, Ann Saxon; her 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grand- children, her niece and 2 great-nieces, and countless other family members, friends, neighbors and associates in the equestrian community.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Byron Saxon; her niece, Pam Mueller, her husbands, Raymond Corvese, Oscar Watson, and Joseph "Cotton" Salgado, and her beloved life partner of over thirty years, Ben Zarate.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary, located at 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, CA. A Graveside Service will follow at the San Jacinto Valley Cemetery, located at 2555 S Santa Fe Ave, San Jacinto, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 1, 2019