|
|
CAROLINE HAGEN KNEIP
6/23/1965 - 4/13/2019
Funeral for Caroline Hagen Kneip will be held on Sun, June 9th at 1pm: Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, Ca 92505 - 951-689-1441. A reception will follow at the same location with food served from 2pm to 4pm. Invitation to anyone who knew Caroline or the family, please come to say goodbye to a wonderful, very loved human being. A life well lived. Caroline passed away April 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband: Dan Kneip; mother and father: Sherman and Rose Hagen; brother: David Hagen; two nieces: Carissa and Cambrie Hagen, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 6, 2019