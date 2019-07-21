|
September 14th - July 14, 2019 Caroline (Carrie) Withey-Goodson, beloved wife and friend, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 14th at the age of 62. Throughout the struggle with her prognosis she never lost her courage, quick wit or positive spirit for living. Caroline was born in Virginia to George and May Genevieve Withey. Moving to England with her family at an early age was one of her favorite memories. Caroline was a graduate from Riverside Poly and UCSB where she mastered her innate artistic talent. She was happiest cruising the seas with her beloved husband Andrew or building beautiful doll houses at her work bench. She is survived by her husband Andrew, her dear sister-in-law, Linda and brother-in-law Kevin--and her devoted cat, Trudy, as well as a number of friends and extended family at Sorenson Engineering with whom she felt much love and gratitude. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and her sister. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you donate to The Salvation Army. WL00206640-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019