November 14, 1938 - March 3, 2019 Carolyn Kronnick was born November 14, 1938, in San Diego, CA. She moved to Riverside, CA in 1956 when she started her college career at the University of California, Riverside. UCR is also where she met her husband, Ben, of 40 years. She graduated with multiple degrees and embarked on a 40+ year career in teaching and counseling. She taught and counseled at multiple schools including Moreno Valley High School, Notre Dame High School, and Bloomington High School. When she retired from the public schools, she worked with mentoring teachers through National University. She is survived by her sister, Joycelyn, brother-in-law, Peter, 2 daughters, Cherilyn Adame and Theresa Sawtelle, 2 granddaughters, Annalyn and Raelyn, her son-in-law, Robert, and her nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Kronnick and her son, Brian Kronnick. Services will be held graveside at Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside, CA, on Friday, March 8th, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn would have liked a donation made to the Tutwiler Community Education Center, to help educate the children. You can donate online at http://www.tutwilercenter.org. or by mail at: TCEC, PO BOX 448, Tutwiler, MS 38963. Miller-Jones Mortuary and Crematory 23618 Sunnymead Blvd Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Telephone: (951) 485-4542 WL00191530-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019