April 6, 1944 - March 17, 2020 On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Carolyn J. Lacy passed away at the Yucaipa Valley Board and Care at the age of 75. Carolyn was born April 6, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her family relocated to the Inland Empire when she was little. She graduated from Rubidoux High School in 1962, the first graduating class from the new school. Right after graduation she moved to Santa Cruz, CA. After being there a couple of years, she moved to Seattle, WA. Then after a couple of years, she moved to Reno, NV. She started working at Harrah's casino as a PBX, or switchboard operator. She loved her job, and they loved having her work there, but she wanted more so she became a 21 dealer. She enjoyed her job so much, she did it for 13 years. During her time as a 21 dealer, she met Ron Whalen. They married in 1969 and had a daughter in 1972. Unfortunately, they divorced in early 1974. As a single mother, she was devoted to her daughter and decided to move back to California in the Fall of 1974 to be close to family. When she moved back, she immediately landed a job with CalTrans. She and 9 other ladies were the first 10 women to ever work for CalTrans in Southern California. It was hard work, but she enjoyed it, however she felt there was more out there for her. Carolyn went back to college and in 1982 she graduated from University of California Riverside with her bachelors, the first in her family to graduate from college. Carolyn loved helping others improve their lives. With that thought, she decided on teaching as a career, which she did for 25 years. She loved her students and worked extremely hard for and with them. In her downtime from teaching, she was a creative introvert, meaning she enjoyed people, but enjoyed time to herself even more. She was extremely creative, and that time alone allowed her to paint, write, garden, and bake-with a specialty in wedding cakes. Carolyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed serving in many positions within the church and did not care what it was as long as she was helping others. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Kelli Lacy. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, the memorial service for Carolyn Lacy will be scheduled at a later date.





