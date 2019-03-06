|
March 27, 1934 - February 11, 2019 CAROLYN JEAN WASHBURN was married to her late husband, John Thomas Washburn for 64 years. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on February 11, 2019 at age 84 in Redlands, CA after fighting a long battle with cancer. She was born March 27, 1934 in Grand Rapids, MI. to Carroll and Hazel Davison and graduated from North Hollywood High School in 1952. For the last 13 years, she resided at Solera in Beaumont. Before that she was a long-time resident of Highland, CA. Carolyn worked for the telephone company before she was married. After marriage, she was a homemaker and loving wife to the late John T. Her hobbies included bowling and Facebook. She was very involved with her church and served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her husband John Thomas and her son James Franklyn. She is survived by her son John Frederick and daughter-in-law Norma; grandchildren Christine, Lynn, and Michael and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at The Packinghouse, 27165 San Bernardino Ave., Redlands, CA 92374 on March 14 at 10:00 AM. WL00191320-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019