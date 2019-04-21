|
|
CARROLL LYNN MORAN
Carroll (Bennet) Moran, born May 18, 1952 in Neptune, NJ and passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, in Riverside, CA.
Carroll is survived by her husband Neal, sons Jeffery and Ryan, daughters-in-law Sahra and Kristy, grandchildren Jon, Kathryn (Kitty), Sydney and Kaylee and siblings Cheryl, Bruce, Mike and Tim.
A memorial service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . www.thomasmillermortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019