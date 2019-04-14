|
CATHERINE "KITTY" CASSEDAY
December 9, 1930 - March 7, 2019
Life Tribute
It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of a dear and precious soul we all loved. Catherine "Kitty" Casseday left us on March 7, 2019, although her beaming smile, positive outlook and the memory of her bright blue eyes remains with us forever. Her last hours were spent with her devoted daughter Michaele and son-in-law Peter holding her hand and assuring her that she was safe and her journey to the Lord would be an easy one. Her prayers were answered with a tranquil, peaceful passing early in the morning on a bright sunny day filled with blue skies, white billowy clouds and butterflies, three of her most favorite things.
Kitty recently said "I have a good life" and that she did. Kitty entered this world Tuesday, December 9, 1930, to parents Pete and Clara Miller on their working farm in Leavenworth County, Kansas. She was one of 15 playful hard working children who grew up to share amazingly fun stories of life on their farm. She cherished every moment and loved sharing her tales. Kitty has one remaining beloved brother, Leo Miller, and 56 nieces and nephews. After moving to Riverside, CA in her early twenties she joined St. Frances De Sales Ava Maria Sorority where she made lifelong friends of 67 years with whom she lunched with frequently. Kitty appreciated the quality of her life, her friends and the work she pursued for 37 years as an accountant at U. C. Riverside. She spent many hours of volunteering at Riverside Community Hospital and the Riverside . In 1951 she met her life long love, James "Jim" Casseday, married in 1952 and enjoyed a beautiful marriage of 63 years, until Jim's passing in 2015. Kitty was a wonderful mother of one daughter, Michaele, instilling in her the qualities of country life, social graces and catholic faith.
Kitty will be missed by all, but mostly by her daughter who seldom left her side after she moved to Carlsbad in 2016 after Jim's passing. She resided at the lovely Sunrise La Costa Community where she laughed with new friends, enjoyed live music and took frequent outings with Peter and Michaele, attending church weekly, watching the ocean and finding favorite restaurants.
You are invited to remember and celebrate Kitty's life on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 12:00 noon, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside, CA 92503. The celebration of her gentle and kind soul will continue in the parish KDC Center and patio with the release of 88 butterflies representing her beautiful 88 years she spent with us. For those who will attend and those who won't be able to attend, please know you were all very special in her life and her memories. Kitty was filled with love and joy.
On-line book signing and funeral information can be accessed at Inland Memorial Mortuary website: inlandmemorial.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019