PAT KIRKPATRICK
1943-2019
 C.D. "PAT" KIRKPATRICK, born July 29, 1943 in Ainsworth, NE, passed away unattended at his home in Perris, CA, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Pat was retired from his forklift business and enjoyed hanging out at the VFW, regular horseback rides, and motorcycle trips with his friends. He is survived by his partner, Sandy Grinkey; his son, David Weissig & wife, Keri; daughter, Jamie Kirkpatrick & husband, Gearil; his grandchildren, Alex & Niko; great grandchildren, Marley & Ozzie; brother, Don Kirkpatrick; sisters, Sharyl Braun and Marcene Roy; and his horse, Jim. Pat was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Brenda; second wife, Arlene; father & mother, Dale Kirkpatrick and Inez Drake, and his brother, Jim Kirkpatrick. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm, at 8573 Rolling Hills Dr., Corona, CA 92883. You can also leave any thoughts & tributes to Pat online on the Arlington Mortuary website at www.arlingtonmortuary.com Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019
