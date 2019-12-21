Home

Cecilia Anderson

Cecilia Anderson Obituary
February 6, 1935 - December 6, 2019 Cecilia Ann Anderson passed away on December 6, 2019, at 11:20 pm. Cecilia went to be with our Lord. Cecilia will be in our hearts forever. Cecilia was born to Ferdinand Stephan Rockoz (Fritz) and Adora Rokoz Ritchie in Chehalis, Washington. Cecilia is the oldest of seven children survived by Barbra Ward (sister), Larry and Winne Rokoz and Virginia Munger (sister), Hank and Barba Rokoz, Rosalie Hepler (sister) and Jim and Rita Rose ( sister) and Larry Brown, and Longtime friend Bob Jopp of 58 years. We Love you Celie also known as Babe in The Woods/Desert.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019
