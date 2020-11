Or Copy this URL to Share

05/18/1959 - 11/06/2020 CHARISE L. SLAY, PASSED AWAY ON 11/06/2020, PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HER FATHER NORMAN LIGHT, MOTHER ALICE LIGHT AND BROTHER BRAD LIGHT, SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND THOMAS E. SLAY, DAUGHTERS AMBER HUMPHRIES OF RIVERSIDE, CA. AND JESSICA AGNER CLARKSVILLE TN, 3 GRANDCHILDREN, AND 2 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, ALSO SURVIVED BY SISTER CYNTHIA SCHMIDT HESPERIA CA, AND BROTHER KIRK LIGHT OF RIVERSIDE CA. A GATHERING WILL BE HELD AT HOME OF THOMAS AND CHARISE, 8658 MAROON PEAK WAY RIVERSIDE CA. THURSDAY 11/12/2020 FROM 1:00PM UNTIL 5:00PM.





