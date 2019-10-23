The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 689-1441
CHARLES ROGER BEVINS (Chuck/Roger) Age 87, of Riverside, CA, passed way on October 14, 2019 at Integrated Care Communities in Moreno Valley surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born in Ida Grove, Iowa, October 30, 1931 to Thomas and Beulah Bevins. Charles and his loving wife, LaNeltia (Nell) were married on April 11, 1954. They were married 65 years. Charles is survived by his wife, LaNeltia; a son, Kevin Bevins (Dorrie) of Apple Valley; three daughters, Kimberly Koch (Glen) of Temecula, Kay Muehlig (Casey) of Riverside, Kelly Hale (Patrick) of Riverside; eight grand- children, four great grandchildren with one on the way. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary in Riverside, CA at 11500 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505. Pastor Chuck Cassise of Grace Community Church of Riverside will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Willow Center at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on the premises at 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. A committal service will occur from 12:00 PM-12:30 PM. The family welcomes all to attend a reception in the Willow Center immediately following the committal service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.PierceBrosCrestlawn.com for the Bevins family.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
