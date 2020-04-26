|
|
May 20, 1940 - April 15, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Brinker passed away on April 15, 2020 after a 30+ years' battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Ponca City, OK, the son of Ed and Effie (Wallace) Brinker. He graduated from Billings High School where he was active in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and earned many ribbons for his livestock. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1962 and went on to teach math and science in Las Vegas and Albuquerque, NM. Chuck spent 1968-1970 in Germany teaching for the Department of Defense Oversea's Schools and traveling throughout Europe. He returned to the United States and earned his Master's Degree in Mathematics from the University Norte Dame. In 1971 he began a 28-year career as a math teacher at Ramona High School in Riverside, teaching all levels including honors and Advanced Placement classes. Though known as a tough taskmaster by many students, his door was always open to offer math assistance to anyone seeking it. He lived math; he doodled math; he loved math and wanted to pass that passion on. Chuck had several part-time jobs over the years. He taught math at night at RCC. He also earned his enrolled agent's license and had a small tax preparation business during tax season. Finally, when computers were in their infancy, he taught computer classes for several years during the summer at the Riverside Municipal Museum. Carpentry was his hobby, and he enjoyed many hours puttering in his shop and building a backyard playhouse, bookcases, furniture, and various other projects around the house. In 1972 Chuck married his wife Patricia (Moyer), who had been a fellow teacher in Germany. They had three daughters: Shelly (Alan) Heyduk of Laguna Niguel, Karen (Matt) Potter of Del Mar, and Kristen (Jonathan) Hildebrand of San Pedro. He was a very proud "girl-Dad," attending AYSO soccer games, RAA swim meets, Children's Theater productions, and numerous other events in support of his daughters where a Dad might just show up to offer support and assistance. Although Parkinson's led to an early retirement from Ramona, Chuck lived an active life until the last six years or so. He became an Angels' fan and season seat holder for 13 years. In addition to attending most of their home games, he and Pat enjoyed spring training in Arizona and road trips where they discovered museums and attractions in cities not often thought of as tourist destinations. They attended the Angels' games at night. Chuck even sat in the home dugout at "old" Yankee Stadium! In addition to regular vacations in Lake Tahoe, they also traveled to Vietnam and Cambodia. Chuck is survived by his wife Pat; his three daughters, Shelly, Karen, and Kristy; three grandchildren, Nick Hildebrand, Kaitlyn Hildebrand, and Owen Heyduk. He is also survived by his two brothers: Robert (Anna Rae) of Carlsbad,NM and Gene (Helen) of Granbury, TX, and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. Although no services are planned due to the Covid 19 restrictions, Chuck is celebrated in our hearts. He was a kind and gentle man (except when putting up Christmas lights) with a hearty laugh and a deep love for his family. If you would like to memorialize Chuck, please consider a donation to which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease and ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's. Donations are accepted on-line or mailed to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. You may share memories at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/riverside-ca/charles brinker-9143242
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020