CHARLES A.
BRIONES, JR.
Age 42, passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1976 in Redlands, CA. He graduated from Banning High School and had lived in Banning, CA for 30 years on the Morongo Indian Reservation. Charles was an ordained minister and a member of Eagle Haven Ministry. He had a huge heart and thrived on helping people. Charles is survived by his wife of 9 years Tiana Briones of Banning, CA; son Micaiyah Briones of Banning; daughter Hadassah Briones of Banning, son Yahkim Briones of Banning; daughter Eliana Briones of Banning; mother Leatrice Briones of Morongo Indian Reservation; father Charles Briones Sr. of Soboba Reservation; sister Nahtanha Briones of Morongo Indian Reservation; brother Nolan Briones of Morongo Indian Reservation; sister Joaquina Soza Briones of Morongo Indian Reservation; brother Reuben Briones of Soboba Reservation; brother Delbert Briones of Soboba Reservation; brother Eloyd Rodriguez of Soboba Reservation; Raymond Russell of Soboba Reservation; uncles Charles, Christopher, John, Julian; 8 aunts Elenita, Jeffery, Gina, Carmelita, Annette, Connie, Henerietta.
The first Celebration of Life will be at 2pm on Thursday, July 18 at Morongo Community Center, 13000 Malki Rd.,Banning, CA. A 2nd Celebration of Life will be at 10am on Friday, July 19 at Morongo Community Center. Burial Service to follow at Morongo Tribal Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 18, 2019