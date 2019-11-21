The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Christian Fellowship
24551 Ironwood Ave.
Moreno Valley, CA
CHARLES F. WILLIAMS JR.


1935 - 2019
CHARLES F. WILLIAMS, JR. Age 84, of Riverside, CA, was called from his earthly life into the heavenly presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 13, 2019. Born May 21, 1935 in Annapolis, MD, to Charles F. Williams, Sr. and Janie Rose Ogden. After graduating from high school on the island of Guam in 1953, Chuck moved to California where he lived for 67 years. For the last 36 years he was the beloved husband of Peggy. Sons Charles, Mark, and Kenneth survive him. He was pre-deceased by son Jarrett. He was stepdad to Melissa, David and Rhonda. He was proud grandpa of Christine, Stephen, Heather, Mathew, Nicole, Christopher, Tracy, Jordan, John, and Laura. To date his great grandchildren number 17. Chuck retired from AT & T after 33 years of service. He also served 5 years in The Army National Reserves, was a volunteer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department and the Moreno Valley Police Department, helped develop the CERT program for Il Sorrento Mobile Home Park, and also worked with the Safety Committee. He loved to sing and participated in the Pacific Bell Choir, Riverside Master Chorale and the Holiday Production at New Life Christian Fellowship. He was called on to sing for other productions, weddings, and funerals. He loved to play the organ and the guitar and he loved motorcycles and automobiles. A Memorial Service will be held at New Life Christian Fellowship, 24551 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley, CA 92557 at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 23rd. A reception will follow. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019
