Charles (Charlie) Godby March 18, 1949 - February 3, 2019 Charles David Godby (Charlie) passed away in Murrieta, CA on February 3, 2019 at age 69. He was a resident of Murrieta for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Cynthia Godby; his sons Christopher (37) and Colin (35), and his Grandson, Bryn (3). Charlie was born in Oak Hill, WV on March 18, 1949, the son of Charles Anderson Godby and Lillian Deloris Ingram Godby. He lived a free-range childhood moving all over the eastern seaboard with his 3 brothers, Gary, Mark and Michael. Upon graduating high school, he decided that he wanted to chase his true passion of flying and enlisted in the Army to be sent off to Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. After safely returning from combat, he enrolled in college under the GI-bill at Old Dominion University in Maine; he graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration and promptly entered into Officer Candidate School for the Marine Corps. Eventually, he was drawn to the "endless summer" in Southern California, where he could practice his golf swing even in the middle of January. It was in Tustin, California that he met his future wife, Cynthia Boudreau while buying chocolate candies from Cost Plus market. Charlie and Cynthia were married on February 24, 1979 in Laguna Niguel. He flew CH-46 helicopters out of El Toro and Tustin air bases in California with short times stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He had made the switch to fixed wing aircraft for his tour in the Persian Gulf war, flying C12 "King Airs". He retired from the Marine Corps in 1994, having honorably attained the rank of Major. After retiring from the Military, he worked a variety of jobs in the cockpit, until he landed a greatly fulfilling role as First Officer at Fedex starting in the early 2000's, flying MD-11s. Charlie and the family had moved to the hills above Murrieta in 1998, where they built their dream home. The end of his fruitful career in flight came in 2014, where he retired from Fedex at 64.5 years old. Much of his retirement was spent utterly spoiling the family pets with treats, procuring copious supplies for life on the ranch and staying well informed of the current political news. He was deeply caring, beyond generous, and an absolute kid at heart. The last trip that the family took together was to Legoland in November 2018. There, Charlie rode every ride and helped build every creation with his grandson, Bryn; he never stopped smiling the entire time. Charlie passed away holding the values of God, Country and Family above all. "Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever." Services will be conducted at 11:45pm on Friday, February 22nd at Arlington Mortuary in Riverside with interment following at Riverside National Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:45PM. Friends may call on Thursday, February 21st at Arlington Mortuary from 4-8pm. Online condolences, photo, and social media sharing are available by visiting www.ArlingtonMortuary.com Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019