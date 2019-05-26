Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hames Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Hames Jr. Obituary
CHARLES F.
HAMES, JR.
 Charles F. Hames, Jr., died April 13, 2019 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, who died in January, 2014. They lived in Riverside, CA during the 1980's before moving to Northern California. They returned to Southern California in 2002 to be closer to their family: daughter Kelly Walls and son Kevin Hames, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Gracen and Laurel Walls, and Tabytha, Pandora, and Ezra Hames. They were buried together in Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.