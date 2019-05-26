|
|
CHARLES F.
HAMES, JR.
Charles F. Hames, Jr., died April 13, 2019 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, who died in January, 2014. They lived in Riverside, CA during the 1980's before moving to Northern California. They returned to Southern California in 2002 to be closer to their family: daughter Kelly Walls and son Kevin Hames, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Gracen and Laurel Walls, and Tabytha, Pandora, and Ezra Hames. They were buried together in Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 26, 2019