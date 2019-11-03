|
CHARLES HAMILTON REESE Age 83, passed away at his home Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Charles was born on November 14, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles and Ferol (Hamilton) Reese. Early in his childhood he moved to California with his parents. He graduated from N. Hollywood High. He also attended Los Angeles City College. He was a loving husband and father, a loyal provider to his family, deeply loved and cherished by his many friends and business associates. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Robert. He is survived by his beloved wife Ann; daughter Susan; son Curt; grandchildren Garrett, Michelle, Eric, Rachael, nieces and nephews, and great grandchild Avalon. Charles will be remembered as a kind gentleman, always thinking of others, an encourager and mentor. Known for his quick wit and funny jokes for every occasion, Charles' humorous personality will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to Murrieta United Methodist Church or the Assistance League of Temecula Valley, Temecula CA. A Memorial Service will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary Chapel, 26855 Jefferson Ave. #A, Murrieta, Ca. 92562 on Friday, November 8, 10:30am. A private graveside service will take place at Menifee Valley Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019