CHARLES "CHUCK" LUSIN MURRIETA, CA - Charles "Chuck" Lusin passed away peacefully at home with his family on November 7, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 27, 1932 to Charles F. and Mary S. (Nagode) Lusin, Chuck was older brother to his two sisters, Carol and Mitzi. His family moved to Orange County in 1945. Chuck received his degree in Political Science from California State University, Long Beach and his law degree from the University of Southern California. He joined the California State Bar as an attorney in 1958. He met his wife Patricia Kaiser Lusin, a schoolteacher, at the Catholic Alumni Club. They were married on November 19, 1960. They lived in Tustin Hills from 1965 to 1989, then in Murrieta. He was a boy scout leader; soccer coach; adoption services board member and pro bono lawyer; President, Kiwanis Club, Anaheim; Lieutenant Governor, Kiwanis International, Cal-Nev-Ha Division 30; and an adviser for many corporations, before a disabling stroke in 1990. He was a big fan of USC football and basketball, business development and cooking. He was a loving husband, a good father and a kind man. He leaves behind his wife of almost 59 years, Patricia; his children: Charles III (Jenny), Michelle, Melisse (Brian), Jon and Jacqueline (Jim); his granddaughters Melissa (Andrew), Zoe, Collette, Shannon and Heather and his sisters Carol (Al) and Mitzi (Ray). The Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Placentia, CA, with interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019