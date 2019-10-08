|
Tsgt. CHARLES D. MCKINNEY, USAF (Ret.) "Chilly" Passed away on September 29, 2019; 17 days before his 85th birthday. Charles was born in Shawneetown IL, October 16, 1934 to Rev. John A. Mckinney and Victoria Rudd McKinney. He moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 1950 and enrolled at Arsenal Technical High School, graduating with the class of 1953. He enlisted in the USAF in 1954 and served 20 years, retiring at March Air Force Base, November 1974. Charles was preceded in death by his son Ronald (Pottsie), his parents, two brothers and eight sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Lee Angela Mckinney (Angie), two sisters, six grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, his Amos Temple Church Family and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 1:00pm at New Joy Baptist Church, 5694 Jurupa Avenue, Riverside, Calif. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Amos Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 5860 Arlington Avenue, Riverside Calif 92504. (909)3524196. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019