CHARLES "CHUCK" RICE
Age 78, of Moreno Valley, CA, passed away on April 26, 2019 in Riverside, CA. He was born in Wichita Falls, TX. A resident of Moreno Valley, California for over 31 years. He loved bowling, watching sports & drag racing. He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving family: son, Chip (Sherry) Rice, daughter, Lisa (Mike) Curd; his 8 grandchildren; Ryan, Jamie, Kelly, Chris, Ashlee, Steven, Cassie and Parker and great-grandchildren, Graceyn & Aubree. Celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 24300 Vera Ln, Moreno Valley 92557 with Pastor Mark Avila of Calvary Chapel Moreno Valley, officiating.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 16, 2019