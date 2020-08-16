09/13/1942 - 08/06/2020 Charles passed peacefully on August 6, 2020 in his happy place he spent the past 43 years making a home. Chuck was born in Kansas City, Mo. to the late Anne and Charles Nevatt. He graduated Hillsdale High in San Mateo, Ca. He served honorably in the USAF during Vietnam before returning home to serve in the California Highway Patrol for 31 years. Charles earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Fresno State. Charles is survived by his wife Thea Nevatt, sister Janice Sandin, daughter Lesley Kantola, sons Mark Nevatt, Damon Nevatt, Trevor Nevatt, Ted Nevatt, 13 grandchildren, sister-in-law Annette Hollerup, and preceded in death by his youngest son Torrance Nevatt. Charles went by many other names to those around him including Chuck, Ron, and Papa. Charles was a truly remarkable man who spent a lifetime giving selflessly to those around him, especially to those who loved him more than anything in this world...his family. He absolutely adored his wife of 43 years and a marriage that will last long after his departure. His boundless love and guidance as a father will live on eternally through his children, for generations to come. Charles' life will be celebrated at Miller-Jones Mortuary in Moreno Valley, Ca. on August 19, 2020 at 12pm and laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery immediately following graveside services at 1:30pm. I love you Dad...you are the greatest man I'll ever know. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Chuck's honor to the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Widows and Orphans Trust.





