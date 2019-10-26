|
CHARLES M. SMITH 8/17/1920-9/19/2019 Charles Marsden Smith Sr., better known as Mar, passed away on Sept.19, 2019. He was born on Aug. 17, 1920 in Mobile, Alabama. Mar served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was married to Anita Bingham in 1944 and together they raised four children. While stationed at March Air Force Base in the early 1950s, Mar and Anita fell in love with Riverside. After Mar's retirement in 1965 from the Air Force, Mar and Anita returned to their favorite city. Mar spent the remaining of his working years at Juvenile Hall in Riverside. He, also, went back to college to earn a bachelor's degree and a master's degree. After retiring for the second time, Mar and Anita devoted their time not only to their family and friends but to growing and exhibiting orchids. Mar was married to Anita until her death in 2004. Mar is survived by his children, Nita Scates (Stan); Tom Smith (Susie); Charles M. Smith Jr. (Joan); Cookie Smith; grandchildren, Greg Dempsey; Wes Smith (Carol); Kelly Saufley; Barry Smith (Melissa); Bryan Smith (Nicole); Marc Smith (Cearstian); great-grandchildren, Annie, Jason, Riley, Chloe, Shawna, Logan, Baylee, Ireland, Ashton, Juliet and Jake. Graveside services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019