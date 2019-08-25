|
DR. CHARLES W. COGGINS Age 88, of Redlands, CA. died Sunday August 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his two sons, C. Stephen Coggins & Bruce A. Coggins. He is survived by his wife, Irene of 68 years, his son, Roger and four grandchildren: Grace, Jemma, Elizabeth & Nicholas. Charles was born in North Carolina on November 17, 1930. He attended the North Carolina State University where he received his Bachelors & Masters degree in Agronomy. He went to the University of California Davis to obtain his Ph.D. in Plant Physiology. Dr. Coggins was a Professor of Plant Physiology, at the University of California Riverside. During his 37 years at the University, he served as Chairman of the UC Riverside Department of Plant Sciences and helped create the Department of Botany and Plant Sciences. Dr. Coggins also served 15 years as Executive Secretary/Treasurer for the International Society of Citriculture. To help succeeding generations of researchers, Dr. Coggins created "The Coggins' Endowed Scholarship Fund" at University of California, Riverside to provide financial assistance for graduate students in the College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences who demonstrate academic excellence, quality research and benefit to the citrus industry. Dr. Coggins' Memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 51 W. Olive Ave. , Redlands, CA on September 7, 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org), The Parkinson's Disease Foundation (Parkinson.org) or "The Coggins' Endowed Scholarship Fund" through the University of California, Riverside to honor his life.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019