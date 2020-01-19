The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Charlotte McHale Montgomery

Charlotte McHale Montgomery Obituary
Born in the Riverside Community Hospital on January 29, 1928. Passed away on November 11, 2019. She graduated from the Riverside Poly High School in 1946, and Riverside City College in 1948. She loved to garden and to sew beautiful quilts. Charlotte was predeceased by her sister Katherine McHale Huber, and three brothers; Joseph Michael, Robert Stephen, Gerald Francis and her former husband Milton Montgomery. She is survived by her five children: Janet Montgomery of Galena, IL, Robert (Gareth) of McKinney, TX (formerly of Yucaipa), Kristine Takekawa (Roy) of Kailua, HI, Steven (Vickie) of Blythe, CA, and David (Karen) of Riverside, CA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Erin Daley (Nick), Nathan Montgomery (Kimi), Alyssa Marino (Chris), Sarah Takekawa (Voltaire Sinigayan), Stacy Takekawa, and Robert Montgomery. Also, ten great grandchildren: Ava, Tyler, Connor, Benjamin, Samantha, Juliette, Luke, Kolby, Noelle, and Aurora. Charlotte is survived by a brother, Richard McHale of Riverside, sister Nancy Hovanec of Hemet, and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends. The family extends a special thank you to Glorie Hannon of Senior Helpers for taking care of Charlotte for the past seven years. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Riversde on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00am, followed by interment at Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside. A reception will immediatey follow at the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church (Yucaipa)-Generous Heart Building Fund, Kindred Hospice of San Bernardino, or a .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
