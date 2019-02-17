|
|
CHERI JEAN DONOHUE
Cheri Jean Donohue was born in Fullerton, California on December 25, 1979 and passed away on January 21, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. Cheri is survived by her daughter Aurora Jean Norris, Boyfriend Danny Norris, Mother Sandy Donohue; two siblings Robert Patrick and Jamie Lynn Donohue; Nephews Kody James Patrick, Jacob and Shane MacKenzie; Grandma Evelyn Myers, Grandfather Al Myers; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, & Friends.
Cheri enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and hiking. She was a lover of animals and raised chickens, ducks, cats, and her dog. Cheri loved her family and friends very much. Her huge heart and big contagious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Cheri's life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel. A reception will immediately follow from 12–4:00 p.m. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114
www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019