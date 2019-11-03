|
|
CHERYL L. BORISH Feb. 14, 1961 - Oct. 18, 2019 Cheryl Lynne Borish, at the age of 58, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on October 18, 2019 after a 5 year battle with colon cancer. Cheryl was born on February 14, 1961 in Riverside, CA and graduated from Arlington High school in 1980. She loved being outside in the sun and tending to her garden. Cheryl loved nature and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and butterflies pass through her backyard. She married the love of her life Richard Borish on September 20, 1986 and had two beautiful daughters, Samantha and Emily. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Richard Borish and daughters Samantha (Borish) Beehler of Colorado and son-in-law Aric Beehler, and Emily Borish of Riverside, CA. She is also survived by mother Betty Brady, sister Karen Brady Boardman (Robert), and brother Scott Brady(Maria). Cheryl was preceded in death by her father Jeter Brady. Cheryl is loved and missed by many., Memorial services for Cheryl will be held Wednesday, November 6, at 11 a.m., at Harvest Christian Fellowship 6115 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019