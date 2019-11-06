|
CHERYL LYNN DEL MASTRO Age 72, of Hemet, CA, was born on April 28, 1947 in Jacksonville, FL and passed away on October 6, 2019, in Hemet, CA. Lynn was a loving person who enjoyed a hearty meal with friends and family. Throughout her life, she collected novelty turtle and horse items, loved watching Game Show Network, and was passionate about crocheting. She had a big heart for those who needed help or needed guidance. Lynn especially loved hearing funny stories and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Del Mastro; daughters, Andrea Del Mastro and Alicia Del Mastro; son-in-law, Paul Connell; granddaughter, Katrina Ravelette; and grandson, Michael Del Mastro. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Reiterman; daughters, Michelle Ward and Erin Connell; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and countless others who considered her to be their mother or grandmother. The memorial service will be held at Spirit of Joy Community Church, 3126 W. Johnston Ave., Hemet, CA 92545, on November 9th, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019