|
|
CHERYL LYNN SEAGER (JOHNSON)
With great sadness is the announcement of the unexpected passing of Cheryl Lynn Seager (Johnson) on February 18, 2019. Cherrie is survived by her husband of 39 years, Richard Seager; two sons Matthew and Scott; two daughters-in-law Jennifer and Mary; two grandchildren Milo and Aurora; her brother Scott and wife Patricia Battles, and brother and sister-in-law William and Mary Seager. Cherrie was born on April 4, 1950 in Ogden, Utah. Her family then moved to Phoenix, Arizona for three years before settling in Riverside, California, where she lived the rest of her life. Cherrie graduated from Norte Vista High School in 1968. After high school, Cherrie attended and graduated from Riverside Community College with an associate degree in business in 1971. Cherrie started her career with Riverside County in 1972, where she would retire from in 2005. Rich and Cherrie were married April 17, 1980. Cherrie will always be remembered for being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her passing has been deeply felt by those who knew and loved her. No memorial services will be held at this time, a celebration of life will take place on May 12th. As a family we intend to celebrate her life each and every day.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019