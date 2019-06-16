CHERYLE WANER

Age 75, of Hemet California, passed away on June 5, 2019 in Hemet. She was born on October 27, 1943 in Los Angeles, California. She was the daughter of the late Rollin G. Humber and the late Martha G. (Griffith) Humber.

Devoted to her family, she spent as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. For 29 years she taught elementary school and was a bilingual teacher for the Hemet Unified School District. She was honored by being named Teacher of The Year for Hemet Unified.

Cheryle was an art major in college and specialized in sculpture. She also was interested in ancient history, archeology, culture and had traveled the world. When living in the Pasadena area, she owned two antique stores which specialized in European furniture. Frequent trips to Europe allowed her to buy pieces to stock her stores.

After moving to Hemet, she went on frequent camping and hiking trips to the Sierras with her family. She also went on many classic car events as a member of Packards International. An avid reader, there was always a book nearby wherever she would go.

She liked to join her musician husband Bob on his musical events, and never missed an opportunity to have a good meal in a nice restaurant.

Cheryle is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Robert Waner; her children Shawn A. Tolnay, Stephanie Buri, Robert Waner Jr, Elisabeth Bergstrom as well as eleven grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Miller-Jones Mortuary, 1501 W Florida Avenue, Hemet, California. Published in Press-Enterprise on June 16, 2019