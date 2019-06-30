Home

Christa J. Schwartzkopf

Christa J. Schwartzkopf Obituary
June 22, 1993 - May 23, 2019 On May 23rd, Christa went to be with her Lord. She was a beloved wife and mother, proud and precious grandmother (Mutter), and dedicated friend to so many. Christa is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John Gary & Kelly and Donn & Debra, her grandchildren, Melissa, Daniel, Bethany, and Brittany, and her great-granddaughters, Audrey, Brooklyn, and Delaney. Mom, we miss you so much, but yours was a life well loved and remembered. Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 11:00 a.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 34215 Avenue E, Yucaipa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 30, 2019
