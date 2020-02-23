|
Christina Howland Skok died in her home on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at the age of 78. Christina (known as "Chris") was born on, November 28, 1941, in Bainbridge, NewYork. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, Chris graduated with honors from Drake University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She pursued a master's degree in social work at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio where she met John Allan Skok. Chris and John married on September 10, 1966. She completed her graduate studies at San Jose State University, earning a master's degree in public health in the late 1970s. Chris felt a deep calling to help others and worked tirelessly for organizations that provided human services to those most in need. Organizations she worked for during her career included, Choices of Children, Sunnyvale Community Services, The United Way, and Workforce Development Center. After her retirement, Chris' dedication to human service work continued, where, making good use her incredible organizational skills, she worked with the American Association of University Women at their Hemet/San Jacinto branch helping middle school girls to pursue their interest in science, technology, engineering, and math through the STEM Conference, and also working with the PASS Job Connection based out of Banning. Several years after the death of her husband, John, Chris moved to the mountain town of Prescott, Arizona where she met her partner for the last 20 years, Henry "Hank" Jelinek. They moved to Banning, California in 2003 to be closer to their families. At Sun Lakes Country Club, where Chris resided until her passing, she enjoyed dancing and engaging in social activities with friends and family. Chris especially loved spending holidays with family and the pageantry that accompanied the Christmas and Easter seasons. Having a deep faith in God, Chris was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beaumont, CA, as well as Hank's church community at St. Kateri Tekakwitha. In her immediate family, she is survived by her daughters, Susan Martin, Julie Skok, and Sharon Skok, her two granddaughters, Arienne Martin and Kalea Martin, her brother, Anthony Howland, and her beloved nieces and nephews. In addition, she is also survived by her life and dancing partner, Henry Jelinek. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Skok, her mother, Dorothy Howland and her father, Millard Howland. A mass and memorial service to honor Chris' life will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 29th at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 225 E. Eighth Street, Beaumont.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020