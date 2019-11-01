|
|
07/23/1943 - 10/13/2019 Christopher John Daly. Born July 23, 1943. Died October 13, 2019 at seventy- six years of age. Longtime resident of Yucaipa, California. Beloved husband of 50 years of Rosemary M. Daly. Devoted father of Marychristine Chaudhari, father-in-law of Christian Chaudhari, and loving grandfather of Nola. Brother of Jerome T. Daly. Chris was a proud member of the United States Air Force. He served in Vietnam, and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Tuesday, November 5th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to The Animal Rescue Foundation's Pets and Vets Program. Their site can be found at arflife.org.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019