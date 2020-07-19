April 22, 1992 - July 6, 2020 Christopher Patrick Morgan, 28, died July 6, 2020 at his home in Monument, Colorado. Chris was born April 22, 1992 in Hollywood, California and raised in Riverside and Corona. He graduated from Santiago High School in 2010 and received his Associates degree from Riverside Community College in Norco. Chris had a love for music and people. He was a member of several bands through the years, the last being Tovias. He moved to Monument, Colorado in 2019 to be near his parents and sister. He really enjoyed the change and fell in love with the scenery, the weather, and the change in pace. He was a member of Carpenter's House Church in Corona. Chris was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Price. Chris leaves behind a bunch of great relationships with family and friends, including his parents, Lisa & Sean Morgan; sister, Rhianna Morgan; grandparents, Ken & Diane Morgan, LaVonne Price, and Mike Brown; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Memorial Services are not set at this time but will be announced on Facebook. Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co





