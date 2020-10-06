Christopher Pelej

January 24, 1958 - September 17, 2020 Chris Pelej passed away on September 17th at his home in Mount Angel, Oregon. He will be deeply missed by family and friends who knew and loved him. Chris was born in Summit, New Jersey and moved to Southern California at the age of six. He attended schools in San Fernando Valley and graduated from Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach in 1976. He developed a lifelong love of theater arts and was very active in the school drama program. After graduating, Chris attended UC Santa Barbara and went on to work at various jobs in the tech industry. Chris moved to Temecula with his family in 1990 and, building on his passion for the dramatic arts, Chris became a fixture at the Temecula Valley Playhouse and performed in many productions in the 90's and 00's. His performances earned him two Inland Theater League awards during that time. Eventually, Chris moved to Oregon in 2003 and settled in the town of Mount Angel. Besides being a devoted father and husband, Chris had a great love of animals and raised several rescue dogs over the years. He was an avid gardener and took great pride in the lovely grounds he built and maintained at his home. Chris is survived by his wife, Gina, and two daughters, Meghan and Caitlin. He also leaves three siblings, Joe, Paul, and Jennifer. The entire family will always love him and cherish his memory.





