Christopher Thomas Folsom Obituary
CHRISTOPHER THOMAS FOLSOM, JR.
September 5, 1995 - April 22, 2019
 A Celebration of Life will be held for Christopher Thomas Folsom, Jr. on May 14, 11a.m. at Indian Hills Golf Club, 5700 Clubhouse Drive, Jurupa Valley, Ca. Chris was a 2014 graduate of Patriot High School in the Jurupa Unified School District. He is survived by his parents, Christopher Folsom, Laura Folsom, step-mother Tracy Schroeder Folsom, brothers Thomas and Zackary, sister Abby, grandparents Betty Folsom, Norman Peterson, Darrell and Nancy Schroeder, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The world has lost a beautiful soul. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in honor of our Christopher's memory.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 9, 2019
