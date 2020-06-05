Ciro Licciardi
04/04/1929 - 05/31/2020 Ciro passed away peacefully the morning of May 31. He was married for 68 years to the love of his life Tina. He was called papa by his 13 grandchildren and his 9.5 great grandchildren. Ciro was born in Naples, Italy and came to the United States in 1954 and shortly after became an American citizen. Ciro always worked hard to support his family. Ciro is survived by his wife Tina and 4 adult children Mario, Joseph, Daniel and Renee. He will be missed by all. Rest in Jesus Papa. Ti Amo Molto from your famiglia!!!


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 5, 2020.
