|
|
12-26-1928 - 06-28-2019 Farm boy and brother to 7, Korean War vet, metallurgical engineer, loving husband of 67 years to wife Betty Lou, father of 6, grandpa to 16, great grandpa to 13, devout Catholic, counselor and supporter to all. Moe's life was guided by honest hard work, unwavering morality, and to helping those in need. His spirit lives on in the hearts of his family, and to all who were fortunate enough to call him friend. Visitation and rosary - Thursday, July 25, 6 PM, Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. Services - Friday, July 26, 11:30 AM, St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 7005 Brockton Ave., Riverside, CA, followed by the burial at 1:30 PM at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA. WL00206100-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019