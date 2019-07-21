The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence John "Moe" Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence John "Moe" Moser Obituary
12-26-1928 - 06-28-2019 Farm boy and brother to 7, Korean War vet, metallurgical engineer, loving husband of 67 years to wife Betty Lou, father of 6, grandpa to 16, great grandpa to 13, devout Catholic, counselor and supporter to all. Moe's life was guided by honest hard work, unwavering morality, and to helping those in need. His spirit lives on in the hearts of his family, and to all who were fortunate enough to call him friend. Visitation and rosary - Thursday, July 25, 6 PM, Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. Services - Friday, July 26, 11:30 AM, St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 7005 Brockton Ave., Riverside, CA, followed by the burial at 1:30 PM at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA. WL00206100-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now