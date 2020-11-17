August 21, 1939 - November 7, 2020 Clarence LeRoy Fleming passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1939 in Afton, Iowa to the late William Donald Fleming and Virginia Dee Jeter. LeRoy was a well-known and respected fundraiser for many organizations within the City of Corona. He dedicated his life to helping the community, but his two favorites were the Corona Elks, and Corona Host Lions. He is survived by his beautiful, loving wife Sylvia, who together owned and operated Park N' Eat Industrial Catering for 39 years in the city of Corona. LeRoy was a loving father to Deanna (Dean), Robert (Rebecca), Jennifer (Eric), six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by 6 brothers and sisters. It is with deep sadness that we mark the end of the amazing life, to someone who gave so much of himself to his family, friends, and community. LeRoy's Celebration of Life will take place at New Beginnings Community Church, 1769 Western Ave., Norco, CA 92860, November 24, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm. Masks are required.





Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.