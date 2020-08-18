Guanajuato, Mexico - Perris, CA Claudia Vega Garduno of Perris, California died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Perris, California. Claudia was born in May 7,1933 in Guanajuato, Mexico to her parents, Marshall Escoto Vega and Carmen Martinez Vega. Claudia was raised in Milwaukee. Wisconsin and her family eventually settled in California in 1959. Claudia is survived by a son, Jesse Vega Garduno (Susan), son Mark Vega Garduno (Misty), son John Vega Gardon, daughter Carmen Vega Garduno (deceased), daughter Elizabeth Garduno Mauricio (Tico), and son Catarino Marshall Vega Garduno. Also survived by sisters Marcial "Sandi/Margie" De la Cruz (Jorge) of Riverside, California, and Concepcion "Joann" Vega of Hawthorne, California. Claudia leaves eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Viewing for Claudia will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Omega Society and the interment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn in Long Beach.





