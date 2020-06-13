Cledwyn Rowlands

Oct 7, 1931 - May 31, 2020 Cledwyn Pearce 'Turk' Rowlands, Col. USMC (Ret.), passed away at his home May 31, 2020. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Oct 7, 1931, an only child of parents from Wales. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Suzanne, his son Stewart, son David (wife Carol), and grandchildren Jenna (husband Scotty Thomas) and Matthew. He was a graduate of Wilkes College with a degree in math and later completed two Masters degrees during his Military Career. He joined the Marine Corps reserve his last two years at Wilkes and was Commissioned a 2nd Lt. in 1953. His overseas assignments took him to Japan (a tent camp on top of Mt. Fuji), Okinawa twice, and the war in Vietnam where he earned a Legion of Merit with Combat "V". Among his assignments were commanding officer of several artillery batteries and later Chief of Staff of Force Troops during his time at 29 Palms, California, two ROTC assignments, one as a Marine Officer instructor at Miami University in Ohio and another as Commanding Officer of the NROTC at the University of Kansas. After retiring from the Marines in 1980 he worked for two years at the University of Kansas Medical Center, then accepted a position in California as Executive Director with the Riverside County Medical Association and Foundation for Medical Care where he worked for thirteen years. He and his wife, Suzanne, have resided in Riverside the last 38 years. In final retirement, his greatest joys were fly fishing in Alaska, tying flies and building rods for himself and friends, playing golf in Montana below the mountains of the Swan Valley and traveling to Hawaii to feel the ocean and see the cliffs of Kauai. Throughout life he supported his wife's interests, from attending dog shows with the family Rottweiler to looking at palm trees, wherever they may grow around the world. Whether it was supporting higher education and advancement for his employees and coworkers, ensuring the neighbors' favorite wines were always in stock or buying little gifts for family and friends, Turk was always thinking of others.





