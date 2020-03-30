|
1/30/1933 - 3/13/2020 Clementine was a very vibrant and active 87 year old, still driving, building and fixing with her tools, enjoyed going to church, shopping, traveling with her daughter, volunteering and helping others her entire life, and worked as a property manager for 20 years. Her death was sudden and needless. She died from infections obtained in the hospital, suffering for almost 6 weeks just trying to get a catheter. She was born in North Dakota and was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Catherine Stein, 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and her husband Donald. She loved her life and family and was a wonderful mother and friend to all. She is survived by her daughter Vanessa and several nephews from California. Mom you will be greatly missed and loved, until we meet again in heaven for all eternity.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2020