Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford C. Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford C. Gonzales Obituary
September 5,1960 - March 24,2020 Clifford C. Gonzales, age 59, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 in Madison, South Dakota. He was born on September 5, 1960. He spent most of his Life in Riverside, CA. He was preceded in death by his dad Tony Gonzales. Survived by his mom Lydia and his brother and two sisters. In addition survived by his beautiful wife Veronica and seven children with fifteen grandchildren, numerous cousins. nieces and nephews. He worked for March Air Reserve Base for 27 years. In addition, was a United States Navy Veteran. His Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -