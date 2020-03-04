|
|
September 6, 1937 - February 20, 2020 Rev. Clifford Harris, well known religious leader in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, passed away peacefully at age 82 surrounded by family. Born in Mt. Carmel, South Carolina, Rev. Harris was reared in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Bettie J. Warren while serving in the United States Air Force. He traveled around the world, finally retiring from the military as Master Sergeant and settling in Riverside, California. A graduate of Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and a Masters of Arts degree in Education. He worked for Chapman College for 20 years and was the Dean of the college's External Degree Program. He was also a candidate for a Doctorate in Theology from Trinity Theological Seminary. He was the former Pastor of Greater 20th Century Baptist Church in Rubidoux for 17 years and retired as Pastor of Ajalon Baptist Church in Palm Springs, California. Clifford Harris is survived by his daughters, Lori Ann Harris, Kimberly Michelle (Gregory) Thomas and Erica Katina (John) Square; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Nozwe Caldwell, Alicea Michelle Thomas and Adrianna Marie Harris Thomas; sister Hattie Elizabeth (Susan); brothers John Matthew, William Nathaniel (Virgie), and King H. Harris, sister-in-law Emma and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bettie J. Warren Harris; parents, Sam and Hattie Harris; sisters, Emma Ruth, Rachel and Dorothy; brothers Samuel Lee and James Isaac Harris; sisters-in-law Arnetha, Mary Jane, Gertrude and Ernestine Harris. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing from 9:00am to 11:00am. Service at 11:00am. Interment at 2:00pm at Riverside National Cemetery. Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave Riverside, Ca. 92503
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020