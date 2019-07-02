|
|
CLIFTON CHARLES CALLOWAY
December 10, 1957- June 23, 2019
Clifton (Cliff) Charles Calloway was born on December 10, 1957, in Inglewood, CA to Charles and Emma Calloway. Cliff received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice at California State University, Fullerton. Through hard work, dedication, and compassion for others, Cliff had a distinguished career with the Riverside County Probation Department for over 25 years.
Cliff loved camping and riding his motorcycle. He was known for his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Cliff felt fulfilled when he had the opportunity to help others.
Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Emma. He is survived by his wife DeDe, his brother Steve Calloway, his sister-in-law Susan Barber, his nephews Prentis Calloway and Bryce Barber, and several family members who will miss him dearly.
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 2 to July 3, 2019