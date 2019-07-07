Home

More Obituaries for Clyde Thornsberry
Clyde "Snow" Thornsberry

Clyde "Snow" Thornsberry Obituary
Wildomar CLYDE "SNOW" THORNSBERRY
 Clyde "Snow" Thornsberry, reached the "End of the Trail" on this earth, to begin his new journey with his saviour. He passed at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
He is survived by loved ones and a family of students and fellow race enthusiasts.
Snow taught an Auto Shop Class at Lake Elsinore High School, for 25 years. He gave hundreds of students a skill and a mentor for life. In 2004 his team was the world's fastest High Boy Roadster, top speed 304.651 MPH. He was a member of the SCTA where his 911 Roadster team was inducted into the Dry Lakes Hall of Fame in 2010.
God-Speed Snowman Celebration of life TBD
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 7, 2019
