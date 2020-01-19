|
USAF (Retired) December 12, 1919 - January 15, 2020 Born December 12, 1919, in Bleckley County, Georgia, to Claudius Gideon Horne and Myrtle Cleopatra Willis Horne, Claude Gideon Horne was the third of three children. Sister Novella (Novie) was 3 years Claude's senior, while brother Newell was a year older. Father Claudius was a relatively prosperous farmer by the standards of the day. But on July 18, 1925, Claudius died of typhoid fever, leaving Myrtle and her three young children to fend for themselves. The family disposed of the Bleckley County farm, moving on to Dudley in Laurens County, Georgia, and later to Miami, Florida. Myrtle, having limited education, took on various jobs to support the family, including working as a sales lady in a retail store. She was a devoted woman of faith who instilled that faith in her children. As the children became old enough to work, they also found jobs and contributed to the family's subsistence. November 25, 1940, Claude enlisted in the Florida National Guard as an infantryman, listing his prior occupation as a bookkeeper. The onset of World War II gave Claude an opportunity to advance in the military, including an opportunity to train as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He completed that training and never looked back, serving 30 years in the U.S. Army and later, upon the organization of the Air Force as a separate branch of service, in the U.S. Air Force. During his years of service, he served in various capacities, including, among others, as a fighter pilot in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, as a flight trainer to West Point Cadets, as a military liaison officer to the Embassy at The Hague, and as part of the development team for the F-15E. As fortunes turned out, the military provided Claude more than a career. It also provided him a wife. November 15, 1944, Claude married Alta Margueriete Hammond, whom he had met when one of his Army buddies took him to Atlanta. The cousin who introduced Claude and Margueriete would become one of the nearly 420,000 American servicemen who would not return home from WWII. Within 4 years of the end of WWII, Claude and Margueriete would have two children: Claude Gideon Jr. and Cathy Lynn. On retirement from the Air Force, Claude and Margueriete moved to California. Claude first saw California during WWII and thought Margueriete should see California. His planned a brief stay, probably not more than a year. He remained in California over 48 years, purchasing a home in Tarzana and later moving to Air Force Village West in Riverside, CA, after Margueriete's death from cancer August 16, 2002. His years at Air Force Village West would largely be good ones, allowing him to associate once again with a cadre of men who had gone through the crucible of war and had many shared experiences. Claude enjoyed everything about the Air Force, and was particularly grateful for the opportunity to fly. From Claude's perspective, everyone wants to be a fighter pilot; those who say otherwise are likely liars. When people said to him "Thank you for your service," his response was, "It was a pleasure," and he meant it. Claude died January 15, 2020, shortly after his 100th birthday celebration. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his wife, and two of his four grandchildren (Jeffrey Hammond Horne and Brian Daniel Horne). He is survived by his two children (Claude G. Horne, Jr. and Cathy Horne Thayer), their spouses (Nancy Norman Horne and Victor Thayer), two grandchildren (Claude Allyn Horne and Elizabeth Thayer Wrenholt), a great grandchild (Hazel Rose Wrenholt), and scores of dear friends. Of special note are Cy Blanton; Harry Goldsworthy, who visited him almost daily during his last months; and his near-constant companion, Irene Dwyer, who considerably brightened his last ten years. The family also appreciates the many kindnesses of his companion caregivers, the hospice staff, the assisted living staff, and the skilled nursing staff. A graveside service is planned for February 10, 2020, 10:30 A.M at Riverside National Cemetery. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020