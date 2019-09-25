|
January 23, 1949 - September 7, 2019 Col (Ret.) Janice M. McKibban, 70, of Riverside, passed away Sept. 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on Jan. 23, 1949 to the late William and Elizabeth Mikolsky. Janice graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1966 and the Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She joined the United States Air Force in 1969. Col McKibban was a Vietnam and Operation DESERT STORM/DESERT SHIELD veteran, and served 38 years in the United States Air Force. She retired in 2007 after serving 8 years as the Commander of the 452nd Medical Group, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, at March Joint Air Reserve Base. Janice is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. McKibban, and their two children, Lt Col William H. McKibban and Kathleen M. Keen. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary in Riverside. The ceremony will be held the following day, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the same location. The burial will take place at the National Cemetery in Riverside and is private to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Avenue Riverside, CA 92504 (951) 688-1221
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019