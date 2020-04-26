|
May 24, 1922 - April 10, 2020 Colleen passed away peacefully on Good Friday at the age of 97 at Raincross Assisted Living/Memory Care in Riverside, CA., where she had lived since June 2019. Colleen was born to Ralph and Vida Roberts in San Bernardino, CA. She was a member of the Bemis, Hancock, & Roberds clan, who helped settle San Bernardino Valley in the 1800's. As a child she also lived for a time in Medford, OR and Redding, CA. She worked for years at AT&T/Pac Bell before starting a family. Colleen married Joseph Ray Gowdy on 2/4/1951, and they settled in Rialto, CA. Colleen & Joe were happily married for nearly 60 years, and together they enjoyed camping with their family, taking their trailer across much of the U.S. For their 50th wedding anniversary they traveled to Europe with their church group. She was active in St. Catherine Catholic Parish for over 60 years, where she volunteered in different ministries, including teaching catechism classes, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and working at the thrift store. Colleen's life revolved around her family, her church, and her beloved pets. She was known by all of her friends and family for her devout faith, sharp wit, good natured spirit, and her talents as a great cook. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gowdy, and her grandson, Michael Reddoch. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lucinda Reddoch (Mark), her son, Thomas Gowdy (Dolores), 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (with another on the way), and many cousins, nieces & nephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends and caregivers who grew very close to her, and her precious dog and desert tortoise. Memories can be shared at bobbitchapel.com Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino, with her beloved husband.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020