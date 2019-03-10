The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
Colleen Smethers

Colleen Smethers Obituary
1/12/1933 - 2/17/2019 MIRA LOMA; It is with mixed emotions that the family of long time Mira Loma public advocate, Colleen Smethers, announces her passing on February 17, 2019 at Reche Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Colton where she was being treated for age related conditions. Grief over her loss is hard. But there is also joy in knowing she is at peace after enduring the rigors of escalating declining health. We celebrate with pride her courage and many lifelong accomplishments, the most notable was being the mother of five children Michael, Marcie, Marshall, Jeff and Scott. A small memorial service for Colleen is scheduled for 1:00 PM March 18, 2019 at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton. Those wishing to attend to share final thoughts or special memories are encouraged to do so and are more than welcome.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019
